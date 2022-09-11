Garcia went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Blue Jays.
Garcia's blast in the bottom of the first inning partially erased the four-run lead build Toronto built in the top of the frame. The three RBI give him 87 for the season, three shy of the career-high 90 he delivered over 149 games in 2021. The outfielder has been struggling at the dish since a 23-game hit streak was snapped in late August. Garcia entered Saturday's contest with a .111 average (4-for-36) over the previous 10 games.