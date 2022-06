Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 loss to the White Sox.

Garcia briefly gave Texas the lead with his sixth-inning homer off of Davis Martin. He later singled and swiped second base in the eighth. The 29-year-old outfielder has four steals and four long balls over his last 10 games. On the year, Garcia is slashing .230/.268/.447 with 23 extra-base hits, eight stolen bases and 37 RBI.