Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over Detroit.

Garcia homered for a third straight game and the fifth time in the last eight, when he took a slider the opposite way in the sixth inning. The home run was the slugger's 20th in 79 games, the third consecutive season Garcia has reached the 20-homer threshold. He has another half season remaining to surpass his career mark of 31 set in 2021 (149 games).