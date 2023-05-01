Garcia went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Yankees.

Garcia went back-to-back with Nathaniel Lowe in the fifth for his eighth home run of the season and his league-leading 30th RBI. He would also get a base knock and a walk and came around to score both times and now sits second in baseball with 24 runs scored. Sunday was Garcia's fourth multi-hit effort over his last nine games and he's bumped up his slash line to .267/.322/.533. The 30-year-old has showcased more patience at the dish thus far, striking out just under 23 percent of the time, which would be the lowest mark of his career by a significant margin.