Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Atlanta.

Garcia was part of a three-run uprising in the fourth inning that erased Atlanta's early lead. He's hitting just .220 for the month of May but has knocked in 14 runs over 14 games. The long ball was his 11th of the season, tying Garcia with several players for fifth in MLB.