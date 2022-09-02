Garcia went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in a loss to Boston on Thursday.

Garcia knocked in a run with a fielder's choice groundout in the fifth inning, and he gave Texas what looked to be a comfortable 8-3 lead with a two-run homer to left field in the eighth. The long ball was his third in his past nine games and pushed his total to 22 on the campaign. Garcia is one of only three major-leaguers to reach the 20-20 mark (20 homers and 20 stolen bases) so far this season.