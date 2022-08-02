site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-adolis-garcia-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Garcia has hit .298 with three home runs, four doubles and 12 RBI in 12 games since the All-Star break. He sits Tuesday while Kole Calhoun plays right field and Nick Solak plays left.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 11 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read