Garcia is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays due to lower-back soreness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Garcia suffered the injury on an awkward catch attempt in the outfield earlier this week, and he'll be on the bench Friday for a second straight game as a result. It doesn't appear to be serious issue, and the 29-year-old could be back in the lineup Saturday. Josh Smith will start in left field while Bubba Thompson shifts to right.