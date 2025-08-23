The Rangers activated Garcia (ankle) off the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Garcia is set to return to action after missing 10 days due to a sprained left ankle. The slugger is back in the starting lineup upon his activation, as he's playing right field and batting sixth against Cleveland on Saturday. Garcia will take the 26-man roster spot made available when Marcus Semien (foot) was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.