Garcia went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-8 win over Oakland.

Garcia started his massive day with a two-run blast in the first inning. He scored runs in the third and fifth before adding an RBI single in the sixth. The 29-year-old outfielder boosted his season slash line to .248/.292/.460 with 38 extra-base hits and 58 RBI through 90 games. After an 18-game homerless drought, Garcia has gone 8-for-17 (.471) with two long balls over the last four contests.