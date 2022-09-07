site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Riding pine Wednesday
Garcia isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
Garcia went 1-for-19 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two strikeouts over the last five games and will get a breather Wednesday. Kole Calhoun is starting in right field and batting cleanup.
