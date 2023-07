Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Nationals.

He ripped a solo shot down the left-field line off Joan Adon in the seventh inning, giving Garcia his third homer in the last five games and sixth in his last 12. The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .300/.357/.760 over that latter stretch, and the power surge has carried him up to 23 home runs and a major-league leading 73 RBI on the season.