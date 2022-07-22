Garcia went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Marlins.

Garcia's fifth-inning blast was his first home run since June 25, a span of 19 games, and the multi-hit effort was his first in two weeks. The outfielder worked on his timing over the All-Star break, per Paige Leckie of MLB.com, and the results were immediate. "He seemed like he was in his legs a little more," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "He knew that this was going to be a big break for him just to get off his feet, but also get back to work a little bit." Over the two-and-a-half weeks leading up to the break, Garcia had slashed .125/.206/.179 with just two RBI in 14 games.