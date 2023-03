Garcia started in center field and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 11-7 win over Philadelphia.

The Rangers need to adjust to center fielder Leody Taveras (oblique) being on the injured list to start the season, and Garcia will be one option in center. Bubba Thompson, who came off the bench later to play center, will also be in the mix. When Thompson starts, Garcia is expected to be in right field.