Garcia went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning victory versus the Astros.

Garcia singled, stole second base and came around to score in the top of the sixth inning before later adding two more base knocks and scoring another run. The stolen base was his 16th of the year, matching his season total from 2021. Garcia has now produced at least one hit in seven straight games, batting .385 with a home run, eight RBI, four runs and a stolen base over that stretch.