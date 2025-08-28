Garcia went 4-for-6 with a three-run home run, a two-RBI double, an additional double and two additional runs scored during Wednesday's 20-3 win over the Angels.

Garcia was the heart of Texas' 20-run outburst Wednesday, tying for the team high in RBI and taking a solo lead in hits. The outfielder notched his third game of the season with multiple doubles, and his second contest of the campaign with three extra-base hits. Garcia hasn't needed any time to reacclimate after being reinstated from the injured list Saturday, going 9-for-20 (.450) with four doubles, two homers and three stolen bases since.