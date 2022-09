Garcia went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Angels.

The 29-year-old broke out of a 1-for-12 skid with two hits and two RBI Wednesday, including an RBI double to put the Rangers on top 3-2 in the third inning. The two RBI Wednesday give him 94 on the season, good for third in the majors among outfielders. Garcia is batting .222 (14-for-63) with four home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 18 games this month.