Trejo signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday and received an invitation to spring training.

In 67 big-league plate appearances with the Rockies last year, Trejo managed just a .325 OPS and one RBI -- by far his worst offensive season in the majors. He bounced back after signing a minor-league deal with the Dodgers, slashing .265/.346/.408 with 24 RBI and five stolen bases in Triple-A, but there is still little hope for him to contribute in a meaningful way for the Rangers.