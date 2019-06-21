Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Appealing four-game ban
Cabrera received a four-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his actions in Thursday's game against the Indians, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He is appealing the suspension and in the starting lineup Friday versus the White Sox.
Cabrera was ejected from Thursday's contest for throwing some equipment in the direction of an umpire after striking out, and he is now facing additional discipline from the league. The 33-year-old can continue to play until a verdict on his appeal is reached.
