Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Back in starting nine
Cabrera (calf) is starting at third base and batting seventh Tuesday against Pittsburgh.
Cabrera has missed the last three matchups due to left calf soreness, but he'll be back in action Tuesday for the series opener. The 33-year-old is slashing .237/.298/.500 with six homers and 17 RBI through 22 games in 2019.
More News
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Remains out of lineup Sunday•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Expected back Sunday•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Remains out Saturday•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Exits with calf issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...