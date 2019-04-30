Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Back in starting nine

Cabrera (calf) is starting at third base and batting seventh Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

Cabrera has missed the last three matchups due to left calf soreness, but he'll be back in action Tuesday for the series opener. The 33-year-old is slashing .237/.298/.500 with six homers and 17 RBI through 22 games in 2019.

