Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Big night against Cubs

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

After an 0-for-4 showing in his Rangers debut Thursday, Cabrera flashed his power by taking Yu Darvish deep in the second inning. The 33-year-old has slugged 60 homers over the last three seasons, and with regular at-bats in Globe Life Park ahead, Cabrera should have little trouble being productive once again.