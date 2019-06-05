Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Collects three hits
Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 12-11 loss to the Orioles.
Cabrera had been floundering, hitting just .217 as recently as a week ago, but has put together a nice run since. He's gone 10-for-24 (.417) with six RBI and five runs scored over the last seven games played to raise his average to a respectable .244.
