Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Downplays shoulder issue
Cabrera said he felt a "pop" in his shoulder during Saturday's win over the Astros but indicated he'd be able to play in Sunday's series finale, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Cabrera had an odd sequence during the game in which he made an unusually weak throw to first base and was seen grabbing and testing his shoulder afterwards, though he never actually exited the game. The 33-year-old said he visited the athletic trainer after the game and won't undergo an MRI, so there doesn't appear to be any real concern from the Rangers.
