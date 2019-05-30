Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in two

Cabrera 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Mariners.

Cabrera began his productive day early, delivering an RBI single in first inning and followed that up by driving in the game-winning run on a double in the ninth frame. His batting average continues to lag at .224 for the season, but he's otherwise been productive, smacking nine home runs to go along with 31 RBI and 25 runs scored across 181 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories