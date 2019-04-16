Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Enjoying Arlington

Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-7 win over the Angels.

Cabrera has popped five home runs thus far, all hit out of Globe Life Park in Arlington. The 33-year-old infielder has taken a shine to the home field, posting a 1.062 OPS compared to just .328 on the road.