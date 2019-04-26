Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Exits with calf issue
Cabrera was removed from Thursday's game against Seattle due to left calf tightness.
Cabrera just returned to the lineup Monday from a shoulder issue, so another injury certainly won't help his rhythm at the dish. Given the nature of the injury, the 33-year-old shouldn't require a stint on the injured list and will be considered day-to-day until further notice.
