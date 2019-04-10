Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Expected back Wednesday

Cabrera is expected to return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Cabrera was given an off day Tuesday after a whirlwind couple of days in which he flew from Anaheim (Calif.) to Miami (Fla.) to be sworn in as an American citizen before returning to Arizona on Tuesday afternoon.

