Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Expected to play Tuesday

Cabrera (calf) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers said the same thing regarding Cabrera's availability Sunday, but they opted to sit him for a third straight game, while saying the infielder will not be placed on the injured list. "He could play today if we had to, but with a day game, why risk it?" manager Chris Woodward said. "We have a day off tomorrow. Moving forward it made sense not to push it." With a day off Monday, Cabrera will have four days off before Tuesday's game.