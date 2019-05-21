Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Goes yard twice against M's

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's 10-9 win over the Mariners.

He tagged Mike Leake in the first and fourth innings, leading the way in a five-homer barrage for the Rangers. Cabrera is now slashing .221/.296/.456 through 39 games with nine homers and 25 RBI.

