Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hot spring continues

Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a walk against the Dodgers on Monday and is hitting .387 (12-for-31) over 13 spring games.

Cabrera, who batted out of the five-hole Monday, has been a constant presence in the middle of Texas' order during Cactus League games. The Rangers feel confident in his ability to handle a transition to everyday third baseman. A sign of that was when they sent Patrick Wisdom to Triple-A Nashville earlier this week. At some point, the 33-year-old may slow down, but he's played no fewer than 135 games (540 plate appearances) since 2011.