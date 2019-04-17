Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Keeps up hot start
Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Angels.
Cabrera took Jaime Barria deep in the fourth inning for his sixth home run of the season. His power production has benefited from the friendly confines of Globe Life Park, with all six of his homers coming at home. He's done little else at the plate, as half of his total hits on the season have gone over the fence.
