Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Late scratch with stiff back
Cabrera was a late scratch from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays due to lower-back tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Along with Cabrera, Rougned Odor (hamstring) was scratched ahead of the contest, leaving Texas with a short bench for the series finale. The team is likely viewing Cabrera's injury as a day-to-day situation in advance of Monday's series opener with the Angels.
More News
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Doubles, scores in loss•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Returns from suspension•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Serving shortened suspension•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Appealing four-game ban•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Tossed from Thursday's clash•
-
Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Up to 11 homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...