Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Late scratch with stiff back

Cabrera was a late scratch from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays due to lower-back tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Along with Cabrera, Rougned Odor (hamstring) was scratched ahead of the contest, leaving Texas with a short bench for the series finale. The team is likely viewing Cabrera's injury as a day-to-day situation in advance of Monday's series opener with the Angels.