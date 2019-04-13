Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops fourth homer
Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 loss to the A's.
The veteran infielder came into this one on an 0-for-13 mini-skid in his prior four games, but Cabrera snapped out of it by taking Mike Fiers deep in the fourth inning for his fourth homer of the year. His .190/.255/.500 still leaves a lot to be desired, but the 33-year-old at least brought his power stroke with him to begin his tenure in Texas.
