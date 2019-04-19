Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Returns to action Friday

Cabrera (hand) is starting at third base and batting sixth against the Astros on Friday.

Cabrera made a precautionary exit from Wednesday's game against the Angels after tweaking his hand on a dive to first base, but is good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day. The 33-year-old will look to continue his five-game hit streak in which he is 6-for-17 with three home runs and six RBI.