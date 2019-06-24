Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Serving shortened suspension

Cabrera's suspension was reduced from four to three games upon appeal Monday, and he'll begin serving it Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The suspension stems from Cabrera's ejection for arguing balls and strikes Thursday against Cleveland. He'll miss the entirety of the upcoming series in Detroit but will be eligible to return Friday against the Rays.

