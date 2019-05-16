Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting out Thursday
Cabrera is out of the lineup for the Thursday's game against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 33-year-old will receive some routine maintenance for the day game after the night game, with Logan Forsythe spelling him at third base. Cabrera had started each of the Rangers' last 13 games, slashing .222/.327/.356 over that span.
