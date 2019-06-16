Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting Sunday

Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

With a 4-for-23 showing at the plate over his last six starts, Cabrera is in the midst of a relative rough patch offensively and will get a chance to clear his head in the series finale. Logan Forsythe will occupy Cabrera's usual spot at the hot corner and bat fifth.

