Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Slugs another homer
Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Astros.
Cabrera took Justin Verlander deep in the second inning for his third home run of the season. He's taken a liking to his new home park early on, something that should continue to benefit him as the season wears on. He'll look to keep his hot start to the campaign going as the Rangers face Gerrit Cole on Wednesday.
