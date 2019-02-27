Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Starts at third base
Cabrera made his first start at third base this spring in Tuesday's game against the Mariners. He batted third and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout.
Cabrera is poised to be the Rangers' everyday third baseman despite playing just 67 games at the hot corner in the majors. The 33-year-old infielder has averaged 19 home runs over the previous four seasons, which is on the light side for a full-time corner infielder, and is entering his decline years.
