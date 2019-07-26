Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Three-hit day in win

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs an RBI and a walk in the Rangers' 11-3 win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Cabrera was hitting just .220 in July coming into this contest, but he posted a big day in this blowout victory for Texas, lacing a trio of base hits and reaching base in four of his five plate appearances. He's now slashing .234/.318/.399 with 12 homers and 48 RBI through 352 plate appearances.