Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Three-hit day in win
Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs an RBI and a walk in the Rangers' 11-3 win over the Athletics on Thursday.
Cabrera was hitting just .220 in July coming into this contest, but he posted a big day in this blowout victory for Texas, lacing a trio of base hits and reaching base in four of his five plate appearances. He's now slashing .234/.318/.399 with 12 homers and 48 RBI through 352 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...