Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Tossed from Thursday's clash

Cabrera went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts before getting ejected from Thursday's game against the Indians for arguing balls and strikes.

Things didn't go Cabrera's way at the dish through his first three plate appearances, and he'd finally had enough after striking out for the third time. He's just 2-for-17 with a home run and two RBI over his last five games, but he'll look to regroup after blowing off some steam Thursday.