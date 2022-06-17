site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brad Miller: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Miller is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
The 32-year-old is hitless over his past three contests and will take a seat Friday with left-hander Tarik Skubal pitching for Detroit. Charlie Culberson will man left field in Miller's place.
