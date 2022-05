Miller went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Miller swiped his fourth bag of the season, surpassing his total over 140 games with the Phillies in 2021. The 32-year-old's stolen double-digit bags just once during his career -- 13 for the Mariners in 2015 -- but he's part of a runnin' Rangers squad that ranks tied for third in MLB with 22 thefts.