Winn (hand) retired all three batters faced while pitching for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Winn looked sharp in what was his first game action since landing on the 15-day injured list Aug. 20 with nerve irritation in his thumb that was eventually diagnosed as "arm fatigue." The right-hander needed 17 pitches (11 strikes) to set down the three opposing batters. Winn could rejoin the bullpen as early as this weekend when the Rangers open a three-game series against the Astros on Friday.