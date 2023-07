Dunning (8-4) yielded three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss in San Diego.

Dunning allowed two runs through four innings before Fernando Tatis drilled a solo homer in the fifth. In five July starts, Dunning posted a 5.06 ERA and a lackluster 17:9 K:BB through 26.2 frames. His season ERA has jumped to 3.28 after entering the month at 2.69. Dunning's next outing is projected to be at home against the White Sox.