Dunning (8-3) took the loss Saturday as the Rangers were routed 16-3 by the Dodgers, coughing up five runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out one.

Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy both took Dunning deep in the third inning, kicking an 18-hit, five-homer eruption from the Los Angeles offense into high gear. It's only the second time this season the right-hander has served up multiple home runs in an outing, but Dunning's early-season stinginess has evaporated -- since the beginning of June, he has a 4.17 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB through 54 innings, getting tagged for all nine of his homers allowed on the year during that time. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is likely to come next weekend in San Diego.