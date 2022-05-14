Dunning (1-2) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Red Sox.

Dunning looked solid through five innings of work, yielding just one run on an RBI single by Rafael Devers in the third. He then gave up four hits in the sixth inning, including RBI doubles via Alex Verdugo and Franchy Cordero, before he was pulled from the contest. The 27-year-old had allowed three or fewer runs in each of his six starts before Friday's poor outing. Dunning will carry a 4.06 ERA into his projected home outing against the Angels next week.