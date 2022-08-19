Dunning (3-6) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Dunning's only blemish came in the fourth when he allowed a two-out, two-run homer to Sheldon Neuse, which tied the game at 2. However, he got plenty of run support from the Rangers' offense and cruised to his third win of the season. The left-hander has been solid over his last nine starts (48 innings), allowing three or fewer earned runs in eight of those contests. The third-year pro's next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's contest in Colorado.