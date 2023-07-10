Dunning (8-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Though Dunning has had an impressive first half of 2023, he struggled against one of baseball's bottomfeeders, tying his season high in runs allowed and failing to finish six innings for the first time since June 17. However, all of the damage against Dunning came late, as a Dominic Smith solo homer in the fifth put the Nationals on the board. Through 20 appearances (12 starts), Dunning boasts an impressive 2.84 ERA but has struggled in the strikeout department, with 59 K's through 92 innings.