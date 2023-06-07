Dunning (5-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.2 innings to earn the win over St. Louis on Tuesday. He also hit a batter.

It was an off day for Dunning, who ceded all four runs on three home runs. He hadn't allowed a homer in the first 48 innings pitched prior to Tuesday. And the four runs were the most he's allowed in any of the six starts as a replacement for Jacob deGrom (elbow). Luckily, Dunning was backed by a powerful Texas lineup, which flipped a 2-0 first-inning deficit by scoring runs in innings two through five to make him a winner. The Rangers announced Tuesday that deGrom will undergo Tommy John surgery, and it's expected Dunning will remain in the rotation.